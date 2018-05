May 6 (Reuters) - SOHAR POULTRY CO:

* CMA GIVES PRELIMINARY APPROVAL FOR CONVERSION OF CO FROM PUBLIC LISTED JOINT STOCK COMPANY TO A CLOSE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

* CMA APPROVES SHAREHOLDER ATYAB IFFCO POULTRY TO PURCHASE SHARES OF CO’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ATYAB IFFCO POULTRY L.L.C PROPOSES TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR A VALUE OF 787 BZS PER SHARE Source:(bit.ly/2jxy0Eb) Further company coverage: