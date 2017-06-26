BRIEF-Soho China disposes entire issued share capital of Ever Jump Investments

June 26 (Reuters) - Soho China Ltd

* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of ever jump investments limited

* Deal for ‍rmb2.76 billion

* It is expected that company will book a gross profit of approximately rmb127 million from disposal

* ERntered agreement with purchaser (an independent third party) for disposal of sale shares and sale debt of Ever Jump Investments

* Board considers that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on group's total rental income