March 20 (Reuters) - SOHO China Ltd:

* ‍DOES NOT DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4,733 MILLION INCREASE OF 420%​

* ‍FY TURNOVER OF RMB1,963 MILLION, UP 24% YEAR OVER YEAR​