Dec 12 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST ROUND OF SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 30.1 MILLION OF OWN SHARES AT 3.27 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES TO DISTRIBUTE TO SHAREHOLDERS MAXIMUM POSSIBLE AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION PROCEEDS FROM PROPERTY SALE

* CO HAS SOLD PROPERTY AT MINSKA 25, IN WARSAW, TO UNIT OF CAPITAL GROUP OF YAREAL POLSKA SP. Z O.O. FOR 150 MILLION ZLOTYS