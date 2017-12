Dec 12 (Reuters) - Soho Development Sa:

* SAYS ON JULY 19 SIGNED, ALONG WITH PROGRESS FIZ, AN LOI REGARDING SALE OF RECYCLING PARK, RECYCLING PARK KAMIONKA

* LOI SIGNED WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (POTENTIAL BUYER)

* PLANNED PRICE FOR BOTH COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET AT 16 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SO FAR MOST OF DUE DILLIGENCE HAS BEEN DONE AND CO AWAITS FURTHER ACTION FROM POTENTIAL BUYER