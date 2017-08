July 7 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA

* SAYS LOI CONCERNING SALE OF RECYLING PARK AND RECYCLING PARK KAMIONKA IS NO LONGER VALID‍​

* SAYS CO DID NOT ACCEPT CHANGES PROPOSED BY BUYER CONCERNING SALE OF RECYLING PARK AND RECYCLING PARK KAMIONKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)