April 2 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DISSOLUTION OF CO AND ADOPTED PLAN OF COMPLETE LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION OF CO

* ANTICIPATED THAT CO’S ADSS TO BE LISTED, TRADED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET IN PLACE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO

* SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO WILL BE DELISTED AND CEASE TRADING FOLLOWING LIQUIDATION