April 25 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* SOHU.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $455 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $425.4 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.65

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.44 TO $1.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $485 MILLION TO $510 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC. $ 2.39