April 16 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* SOHU.COM INC - ON APRIL 11, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD - SEC FILING

* SOHU.COM INC - PURSUANT TO CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT CO IS ENTITLED TO BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF RMB700 MILLION (OR ABOUT US$111.27 MILLION)

* SOHU.COM INC - ALSO ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO MADE AN INITIAL DRAWDOWN OF RMB400 MILLION (OR ABOUT US$63.58 MILLION) UNDER CMB LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: