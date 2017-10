Oct 13 (Reuters) - Soilbuild Business Space Reit:

* Qtrly ‍gross revenue S$20.5 million, up 4.1​ percent

* Q3 ‍distributable income S$14.4 million versus S$14.6 million

* Distribution per unit 1.374 cents in Q3 FY2017​