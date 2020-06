June 23 (Reuters) - Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd :

* SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* RE-STARTED PRODUCTION OF PRECAST BUILDING COMPONENTS AT PLANTS IN MALAYSIA

* GRANTED APPROVAL BY RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO RESUME ACTIVITIES AT CERTAIN CONSTRUCTION SITES IN SINGAPORE

* RESUMED ALL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES ON 15 MAY IN MYANMAR