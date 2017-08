Aug 9 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* REG-SOITEC: SOITEC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL EARLY AMORTIZATION OF ITS 2018 OCEANES WITH A 98.74% CONVERSION RATE

* EARLY REDUCTION OF DEBTS BY EUR 41.8 MILLION AND EQUITY REINFORCEMENT BY NEARLY SAME AMOUNT

* Share Capital Increased by 3.48%

* PROCESS GIVES TO SOITEC OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE A POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION