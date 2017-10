Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 73.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FY REVENUE GROWTH TARGET OF 25 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN DIVISION OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)