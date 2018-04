April 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* REG-SOITEC : SOITEC REPORTS FY’18 FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES

* REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED IN Q4’18, SALES REACHING €92M, UP 42% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED WITH Q4’17

* FY’18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN NOW EXPECTED WELL ABOVE 25% VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AT AROUND 25%

* EXPECTS FY'18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN WELL ABOVE 25% AGAINST A GUIDANCE OF AROUND 25% PREVIOUSLY STATED