BRIEF-Soitec Q4 Sales Up At 203.8 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* FY SALES EUR 597.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2020 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE CONFIRMED AROUND 30%

* Q4 SALES EUR 203.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 140.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WAFER PRODUCTION HAS BEEN MAINTAINED AT ALL INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES

* AS WE ENTER NEW FISCAL YEAR, MARKED BY CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES IN GLOBAL ECONOMY, SOITEC CAN RELY ON STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION-CEO

* REGARDING FY 2021, SOITEC CURRENTLY ASSESSING WITH ITS CUSTOMERS CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* AS PART OF NANO 2022 PLAN, SOITEC WAS GRANTED 12-YEAR MATURITY 200 MILLION EUROS LONG-TERM LOAN FACILITY BY BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES