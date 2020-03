March 27 (Reuters) - SOL SpA:

* FY NET SALES EUR 904.3 MILLION VERSUS 833.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 49.3 MILLION VERSUS 51.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, EMERGENCY COULD AFFECT GROUP’S PROFITABILITY

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.175 PER SHARE

* ON COVID-19, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE CREDIBLE QUANTITATIVE ESTIMATES OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)