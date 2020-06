BRIEF-Sol-Gel Announces Agreements With Perrigo Company For Three New Generic Product Candidates

June 29 (Reuters) - Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS WITH PERRIGO COMPANY FOR THREE NEW GENERIC PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - PERRIGO WILL SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL WITH FDA FOR THREE NEW GENERIC PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - CO & PERRIGO WILL SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, ANY GROSS PROFITS GENERATED FROM POTENTIAL SALES OF GENERIC PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT ACTION REGARDING PERRIGO’S ANDA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF BRYHALI LOTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: