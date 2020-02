Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL-GEL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM OPEN-LABEL, LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY OF EPSOLAY® FOR TREATMENT UP TO 52 WEEKS

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - NON-CUTANEOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE SIMILAR IN FREQUENCY AND TYPE TO THOSE OBSERVED IN PRECEDING PHASE 3 TRIALS

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - NO SERIOUS DRUG-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED IN TRIAL