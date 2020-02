BRIEF-Sol-Gel Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares And Warrants To Purchase Ordinary Shares

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL-GEL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - SHARES AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANTS TO BE SOLD AT A COMBINED PRICE OF $11.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO FUND PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION, LAUNCH, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR EPSOLAY & TWYNEO