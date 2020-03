BRIEF-Sol-Gel Technologies Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results And Corporate Update

March 24 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - NDA FOR EPSOLAY AND TWYNEO REMAIN ON TRACK FOR Q2 AND H2 2020, RESPECTIVELY

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL ENABLE FUNDING OF OPERATIONAL AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO MIDDLE OF Q2 OF 2021

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - DOES NOT PLAN TO RAISE ADDITIONAL DILUTIVE CAPITAL TO FUND PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES