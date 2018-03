March 26 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd:

* SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, SOL-GEL HAD $5.0 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, COMPARED TO $7.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES - LOSS OF $5.5 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $4.9 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: