Jan 12 (Reuters) - Solar A/S:

* REG-NO. 2 2018 SOLAR DISCLOSES THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2017 AND WRITES DOWN GOODWILL AND CUSTOMER LISTS

* ‍PRELIMINARY EBITA AMOUNTS TO DKK 264M AGAINST EXPECTED APPROX. DKK 285M​

* ‍HAS DETERMINED A NEED FOR WRITE-DOWN OF ASSOCIATED BUSINESS BIMOBJECT A​

* ‍VALUE OF BIMOBJECT IS WRITTEN DOWN BY DKK 59M.​

* WE MAINTAIN OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE OF APPROX. DKK 11.7BN, CORRESPONDING TO ORGANIC GROWTH OF APPROX. 6 %​