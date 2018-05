May 1 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S SAYS:

* COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF BELGIAN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* 31 JANUARY 2018, SOLAR A/S INFORMED ABOUT MAKING AN ASSET DEAL WITH THE FRENCH SONEPAR GROUP CONCERNING THE DIVESTMENT OF THE ASSETS IN CLAESSEN ELGB NV IN BELGIUM

* THIS TRANSACTION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

* WHEN THE REMAINING ASSETS HAVE BEEN DIVESTED WE EXPECT TO FREE UP A TOTAL OF APPROX. DKK 25M WITH A NORMALISED NET WORKING CAPITAL

* THE DIVESTMENT WILL NOT CHANGE OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)