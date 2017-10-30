BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of 600 kilowatt solar project with Coachella Brands

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance Energy- signed agreement with Coachella brands for design, construction of a 600 kilowatt commercial-sized solar project in California​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- ‍preliminary schedule for project anticipates construction commencing in January, 2018​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- ‍as part of agreement, co to issue 250,000 warrants exercisable at a price of 12 cents per share for a period of two years​