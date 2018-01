BRIEF-Solar Capital Expects Net Investment Income Per Share Of $0.44 ‍for Quarter Ended Dec.31

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Solar Capital Ltd:

* SOLAR CAPITAL LTD - ‍FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY‘S NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE TO BE $0.44

* SOLAR CAPITAL LTD - ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY‘S NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $21.79 TO $21.82​

* SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.44 AND ESTIMATED NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $21.79 TO $21.82