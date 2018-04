April 20 (Reuters) - Solar Company SA:

* SAYS DECIDES ON IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO MAIN SUPPLIER WORTH 43.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS THE CHARGE DUE TO ITS ITS NON-CASH NATURE DOES NOT AFFECT CURRENT OPERATIONS AND SOLVENCY OF CO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)