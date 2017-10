Oct 16 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S:

* ‍NEW LARGE AGREEMENT STRENGTHENS SOLAR‘S POSITION IN FUTURE OF HOME AUTOMATION​

* SOLAR A/S - ‍NORWEGIAN COMPANY VIVA LABS, SOLAR‘S PARTNER IN HOME AUTOMATION, LANDS A LARGE AGREEMENT WITH TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP​

* ‍VIVA LABS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT, WHICH MEANS DELIVERY OF SMART HOME SOLUTIONS IN AUSTRIA AND CROATIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)