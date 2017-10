Aug 10 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S:

* Q2 EBITA DKK ‍43​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 57 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 2.86 BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE DKK ‍FOR 2017, WE EXPECT TO SPEND APPROX. DKK 25M IN INNOVATION AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND APPROX. DKK 20M ON STRUCTURAL CHANGES​ BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECT REVENUE FOR 2017 ABOVE DKK 11.4BN, CORRESPONDING TO ORGANIC GROWTH ABOVE 3%

* RECONFIRM EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 EBITA OF APPROX. DKK 300M