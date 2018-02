Feb 22 (Reuters) - Solar Senior Capital Ltd:

* SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.1175 PER SHARE FOR MARCH 2018

* SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD - ‍AT DEC 31, 2017, NAV PER SHARE WAS $16.84​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: