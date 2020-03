BRIEF-Solar Withdraws Outlook For 2020

March 27 (Reuters) - Solar A/S:

* REG-NO. 6 2020 SOLAR A/S WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DESPITE A HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN Q1

* SOLAR A/S - INTRODUCED A NUMBER OF INITIATIVES TO LIMIT RISK OF INFECTION IN ORDER TO ENSURE OUR BUSINESS’ CONTINUITY AND STABILITY.

* SOLAR A/S - ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO DEVELOPMENT IN CONNECTION WITH OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, SOLAR A/S WITHDRAWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK FOR 2020.

* SOLAR A/S - WE WILL DISCLOSE A NEW GUIDANCE AS SOON AS WE GET AN OVERVIEW OF EFFECT OUTBREAK WILL HAVE ON SOLAR.

* SOLAR A/S - EXPERIENCING MINOR CHANGES IN DELIVERIES FROM SUPPLIERS.

* SOLAR A/S - WE ARE FULLY CAPABLE OF SERVING OUR CUSTOMERS THROUGH DIGITAL CHANNELS.