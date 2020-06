June 23 (Reuters) - Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd :

* SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LTD SAYS US FDA INFORMED CO ABOUT CLASSIFYING MANUFACTURING SITE AT CUDDALORE AS “OFFICIAL ACTION INDICATED”

* SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LTD SAYS RECLASSIFICATION OF CUDDALORE SITE WILL NOT IMPACT BUSINESS CONTINUITY FOR FY21

* SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LTD SAYS COMPANY CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN ITS FY21 GUIDANCE BOTH ON REVENUES AND EBITDA