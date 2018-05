BRIEF-SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic

May 9 (Reuters) - Solaredge Technologies Inc:

* SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MARKET WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECHNOLOGY LEADER

* SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC - PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

* SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC - UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC'S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES