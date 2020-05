May 18 (Reuters) - Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA :

* Q1 EBITDA 9.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 7.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 12.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REITERATES GROWTH PLAN AND EXPECTS TO REACH 800 MW INSTALLED BY END OF Q3 AND 1375 MW BY END OF Q1 2021