Dec 20 (Reuters) - Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica SA :

* AVENTRON SIGNS EPC CONTRACTS WITH SOLARPACK FOR 2 X 50 MW SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANTS IN SPAIN

* SOLAR PV PLANTS WILL START CONSTRUCTION ONCE AVENTRON AG REACHES FINANCIAL CLOSE FOR BOTH PROJECTS