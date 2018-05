May 14 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc:

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF DCCR IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF DCCR IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - TRIAL IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY 9-12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: