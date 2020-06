BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results From Phase III Trial Of DCCR For Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome

June 8 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc:

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE III TRIAL OF DCCR FOR TREATMENT OF PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY DID NOT MEET STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY SHOWED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PRESPECIFIED SUBGROUP WITH SEVERE HYPERPHAGIA

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE CHANGES ALSO SEEN IN TWO OF THREE KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* SOLENO - INTERIM ANALYSIS OF ONGOING EXTENSION STUDY SHOWED FURTHER REDUCTIONS IN HYPERPHAGIA OF 48% AFTER SIX MONTHS OF DCCR TREATMENT

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUING TO EVALUATE DATA FROM C601. C602; PLAN TO MEET REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS