Sept 13 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics announces issuance of new U.S. patent for DCCR in treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to initiate a Phase III clinical trial of Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release Tablet in PWS by end of 2017​