May 16 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc:

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS SAYS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17 - SEC FILING

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19 Source text: (bit.ly/2Ip1Llc) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)