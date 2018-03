BRIEF-Solid Biosciences Announces Clinical Hold On SGT-001 Phase I/Ii Clinical Trial

March 14 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc:

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES CLINICAL HOLD ON SGT-001 PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN CLINICAL TRIAL WAS NON-AMBULATORY ADOLESCENT WHO RECEIVED 5E13 VG/KG OF SGT-001 ON FEB. 14

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - SEVERAL DAYS AFTER ADMINISTRATION PATIENT WAS HOSPITALIZED DUE TO LABORATORY FINDINGS THAT INCLUDED DECREASE IN PLATELET COUNT

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍SOLID REPORTED EVENT TO FDA AND, BECAUSE IT WAS UNEXPECTED, CLASSIFIED IT AS A SUSAR​

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍HAS HALTED ENROLLMENT AND DOSING IN IGNITE DMD AND IS AWAITING FORMAL CLINICAL HOLD LETTER FROM FDA​

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - PATIENT DOSED IN SGT-001 TRIAL ALSO SHOWED REDUCTION IN RED BLOOD CELL COUNT AND EVIDENCE OF COMPLEMENT ACTIVATION

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - PATIENT DOSED IN SGT-001 TRIAL SHOWED NO SIGNS OF COAGULOPATHY AND NO RELEVANT CHANGES FROM BASELINE IN LIVER FUNCTION TESTS

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍AFFECTED PATIENT RESPONDED WELL TO MEDICAL TREATMENT AND IS CURRENTLY ASYMPTOMATIC​