BRIEF-Solid Biosciences Provides Update On SGT-001 Clinical Development Program For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

April 18 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc:

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON SGT-001 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - FULL CLINICAL HOLD LETTER FROM FDA RECEIVED; COMPANY TO RESPOND IN COMING WEEKS

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - MANUFACTURING-RELATED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON HIGH DOSE OF SGT-001 RESOLVED

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - GOT LETTER FROM U.S. FDA RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED FULL CLINICAL HOLD ON IGNITE DMD TRIAL

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - FULL CLINICAL HOLD WAS IN RESPONSE TO CO’S REPORT OF A SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT IN FIRST PATIENT DOSED WITH SGT-001 IN IGNITE DMD

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - FDA SAYS CO ADDRESSED MANUFACTURING-RELATED QUESTIONS LEADING TO PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON HIGH DOSE OF SGT-001 IN IGNITE DMD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: