March 12 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc:

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - NET LOSS FOR Q4 2019 WAS $31.9 MILLION

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS THAT CO HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC - CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS TO ADDRESS IGNITE DMD CLINICAL HOLD AND ADVANCE NEXT STEPS FOR SGT-001 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: