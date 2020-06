June 18 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc:

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - ON JUNE 16, BOARD APPOINTED IAN SMITH AS CHAIRMAN - SEC FILING

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES - ANDREY ZARUR TO RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN, MEMBER OF CO'S BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text: (bit.ly/3hGRm6r) Further company coverage: