BRIEF-Solid Biosciences Says Now Sees IPO Of 7 Mln Shares Of Common Stock Priced Between $18-$19/Shr - SEC Filing

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Llc:

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES LLC SAYS NOW SEES IPO OF 7.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $18.00 AND $19.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF UP TO 5.9 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN BETWEEN $16.00 AND $18.00 PER SHARE

* SOLID BIOSCIENCES LLC SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $150 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES Source text: (bit.ly/2DzM0cP) Further company coverage: