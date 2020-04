BRIEF-Solid State PLC Sees Adjusted PBT About 10% Higher Than Consensus

April 15 (Reuters) - Solid State PLC:

* SOLID STATE - EXPECTS FY REVENUE CLOSE TO CONSENSUS FORECAST OF £68M

* SOLID STATE - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 10% AHEAD OF CURRENT CONSENSUS FORECAST OF £4.2M

* SOLID STATE PLC - NET CASH AT 31 MARCH 2020 STOOD AT CIRCA £3.0M

* SOLID STATE PLC - OPEN ORDER BOOK AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS UP 11% AT £39.9M

* SOLID STATE - £34.5M OF ORDERS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN COMING YEAR

* SOLID STATE PLC - IT IS HARD TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE AS TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF GROUP