March 30 (Reuters) - Solid State PLC:

* SOLID STATE PLC - RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR NEW CHAIRMAN IS NOT YET CONCLUDED AND IS NOW BEING HINDERED BY COVID-19 DISTANCING PROTOCOLS

* SOLID STATE PLC - PETER HAINING WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHAIRMAN UNTIL SUCH TIME AS A PERMANENT APPOINTMENT HAS BEEN MADE

* SOLID STATE PLC - TAKING PRUDENT STEPS TO MITIGATE AND MANAGE CASHFLOW AND COST BASE