Sept 29 (Reuters) - SOLIDARE REAL ESTATE HOLDING PLC

* GENERATED A LOSS OF JUST OVER EUR 2.0 MILLION DURING FIRST SIX MONTHS​

* H1 ‍OPERATING RESULT WAS NOW MINUS EUR 0.870 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 0.240 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* H1 ‍RENTAL INCOME OF SOLIDARE GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.807 MILLION​