June 28 (Reuters) - SOLIDIUM OY:

* SOLIDIUM INCREASES ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN STORA ENSO

* ‍SOLIDIUM HAS ACQUIRED TOTAL AMOUNT OF 5,659,099 A SHARES IN STORA ENSO AND SOLD 5,690,961 R SHARES IN STORA ENSO.​