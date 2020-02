Feb 11 (Reuters) - Solidium Oy:

* SOLIDIUM LAUNCHES ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF SAMPO A-SHARES

* ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF 11 MILLION A-SHARES IN SAMPO PLC REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.0 PER CENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN SAMPO

* AGREED NOT TO DISPOSE OF ANY FURTHER SAMPO SHARES FOR A PERIOD OF 90 DAYS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY EXCEPTIONS

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE OUTCOME OF EQUITY OFFERING DURING 12 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: