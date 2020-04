BRIEF-Soligenix Announces Positive Phase 3 Flash Study Demonstrates Increased Efficacy With Continued Treatment In Patients With Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

April 30 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc:

* SOLIGENIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 FLASH STUDY DEMONSTRATES INCREASED EFFICACY WITH CONTINUED TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* SOLIGENIX - SGX301 TREATMENT RESPONSE CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT AFTER 12 WEEKS OF THERAPY

* SOLIGENIX INC - REINFORCES POSITIVE SGX301 PRIMARY ENDPOINT TREATMENT RESPONSE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE AFTER 6 WEEKS OF THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: