March 19 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc:

* SOLIGENIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 FLASH TRIAL EVALUATING SGX301 IN TREATMENT OF CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* SOLIGENIX INC - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT TREATMENT RESPONSE ACHIEVED IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SGX301

* SOLIGENIX INC - SGX301 WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND ITS MECHANISM OF ACTION IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH DNA DAMAGE LIKE OTHER CURRENTLY AVAILABLE THERAPIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: